    Sri Lanka lifts COVID-19 restrictions for overseas travellers

    PTI
    December 07, 2022 / 09:50 PM IST
    Sri Lanka on Wednesday decided to discontinue the COVID-19 vaccination certificate for travellers entering the island nation, officials said.

    Travellers to Sri Lanka would be free of mandatory COVID-19 restrictions with the lifting of a circular issued in 2021, Asela Gunawardena, the Director General of Health Services said.

    Accordingly, the mandatory requirement of producing the COVID-19 vaccination certificate to enter the country would be no longer needed with effect from Wednesday.

    The mandatory regulation to produce a pre-boarding or on-arrival negative COVID-19 test (PCR/Rapid Antigen Test) (RAT) by any person arriving in Sri Lanka from overseas has also been removed from Wednesday.

    Any foreigner who tests positive for COVID-19 after arriving in Sri Lanka will be required to isolate for a period of 7 days at a private hospital/hotel/place of residence.

    Sri Lanka mandated the carrying of a negative COVID-19 test and proof of vaccination when it opened its borders to foreign arrivals amidst the COVID crisis in 2021.
