Sri Lanka introduces fuel rationing scheme amid economic crisis

Amid an economic crisis, the Sri Lankan government has introduced a fuel rationing scheme. Sri Lanka's Ministry of Power announced the introduction of a National Fuel Pass. The new pass will guarantee the allocation of the fuel quota on a weekly basis. A QR code will be given for each National identity Card number (NIC), and turns for getting fuel will be allocated on the basis of the last four digits of the NIC card holder's card number, news agency ANI reported.

The Power Minister of Sri Lanka, Kanchana Wijeskara tweeted that

Tourists and foreigners will be given priority to take fuel in Colombo.

"Introduction to the National Fuel PasS will be held @ 12.30 pm. A guaranteed weekly fuel quota will be allocated. 1 Vehicle per 1 NiC, or Code allocated once Vehicle Chassis number & details verified. 2 days of the week according to Last Digit of number plate for fueling with QR" Kanchana Njesckara said in a tweet.