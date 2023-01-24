GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES
&
NEWS
4.3
Download App
× close
Home
Budget 2023
News
Markets
Portfolio
Watchlist
Messages
Live TV & Shows
Videos
Commodities
Currencies
Mutual Funds
Personal Finance
Property
Photos
Specials
Invest Now
Master Your Money
SME Special
Real Assets
Travel Cafe
Tech Control
Subscriptions
Game Changers
Sudarshan Sukhani
C. K. Narayan
T Gnanasekar
Ambareesh Baliga
Mecklai Financial
Investment Watch
Power Your Trade
Home
News
World
Sri Lanka hopeful of completing debt restructuring in six months, says central bank chief
Reuters
Jan 24, 2023 / 11:30 AM IST
"There has been good progress this month with India already pledging financing assurances. We expect assurances from China and Japan soon," Weerasinghe said at an event titled "Economic Outlook 2023".
Sri Lanka
Reuters
TAGS:
#P. Nandalal Weerasinghe
#Sri Lanka
#World News
first published: Jan 24, 2023 11:31 am