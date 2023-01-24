 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsWorld

Sri Lanka hopeful of completing debt restructuring in six months, says central bank chief

Reuters
Jan 24, 2023 / 11:30 AM IST

"There has been good progress this month with India already pledging financing assurances. We expect assurances from China and Japan soon," Weerasinghe said at an event titled "Economic Outlook 2023".

Sri Lanka

Reuters
TAGS: #P. Nandalal Weerasinghe #Sri Lanka #World News
first published: Jan 24, 2023 11:31 am