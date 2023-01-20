 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsWorld

Sri Lanka expects financing assurances from China for IMF deal within days

Reuters
Jan 20, 2023 / 01:49 PM IST

The island nation of 22 million people has grappled with challenges during the past year ranging from a shortage of foreign currency to runaway inflation and a steep recession - the worst such crisis since independence from Britain in 1948.

(Image: AP)

Sri Lanka expects to get China's backing for its debt restructuring plan within days to help unlock a $2.9 billion loan from the International Monetary Fund, a government official said on Friday, as India pledged further support to its crisis-stricken southern neighbour.

The island nation of 22 million people has grappled with challenges during the past year ranging from a shortage of foreign currency to runaway inflation and a steep recession - the worst such crisis since independence from Britain in 1948.

Sri Lanka is racing to secure a bailout from the IMF but requires the backing of both China and India, its biggest bilateral lenders, to reach a final agreement with the global lender.

India has already told the IMF it strongly supports Sri Lanka's debt restructuring plan and China, the island's largest bilateral lender, is the last major creditor that has yet to agree to the deal.

"It is difficult to give details of the debt restructuring negotiations because of the confidentially of discussions," Deputy Treasury Secretary Priyantha Ratnayake told reporters. "However, we can say that discussions with China are at the final stage and we expect their assurances in the next few days."

Ratnayake said China has been engaging with his country consistently and Sri Lanka President Ranil Wickremesinghe had earlier this month with the head of China's EXIM Bank, which is a key creditor.