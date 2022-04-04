Sri Lanka Economic Crisis | Sri Lanka opposition rejects unity govt offer, demands president resign

Sri Lanka is currently experiencing its worst economic crisis in history since independence from the UK in 1948. With long lines for fuel, cooking gas, essentials in short supply and long hours of power cuts, the public has been suffering for weeks. President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has invited all political parties to join a unity Cabinet as part of the government’s bid to tackle the raging public anger against the ongoing hardships caused by the island nation’s worst economic crisis.

The government’s invitation to all the Opposition parties came as mass public agitations mounted against the ruling Rajapaksa family for its mishandling of the economic situation triggered by the foreign exchange crisis and the balance of payment issues. Rajapaksa has defended his government’s actions, saying the foreign exchange crisis was not his making and the economic downturn was largely pandemic driven with the island nation’s tourism revenue and inward remittances waning.

The public thronged the streets asking the president to resign. The protests triggered the imposition of curfew after a state of emergency was declared by the President. When the protests intensified, the government clamped a social media ban for 15 hours on Sunday. The people defied the curfew to protest against long queues for fuel and gas and long hours without electricity. Governor of the Central Bank Ajith Nivard Cabraal has also announced his resignation. He was blamed for his rigid stance on Sri Lanka seeking an economic bailout through an International Monetary Fund (IMF) structural adjustment facility.

Despite his opposition, the government in the last fortnight approached the international lender for support. During his governorship, the Central Bank was accused of printing large volumes of money, triggering inflation. Check here for all updates.

The govt will survive, have majority in parliament, says Sagara Kariyawasam, MP, Secy Gen of Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna

The govt will survive. We've a majority in Parliament. Pres Rajapaksa will not resign...We've an issue of foreign currency & we need to find a sustainable solution, said Sagara Kariyawasam, MP, Secy Gen of Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna, after the all-party meeting with Pres Rajapaksa

Locals protest against the government of Sri Lanka at Independence Square

Sri Lanka opposition rejects unity govt offer, demands president resign

Sri Lanka's opposition on Monday dismissed the president's invitation to join a unity government as "nonsensical" and instead demanded he resign over the country's worsening shortages of food, fuel and medicines. President Gotabaya Rajapaksa's overture came as armed troops looked to quell more demonstrations over what the government acknowledges is the country's most severe economic crisis since independence from Britain in 1948. Police fired tear gas and water cannon to disperse thousands of protesters trying to storm the private home of the prime minister -- the president's elder brother and the head of the family political clan -- in Tangalle, once a bastion of support for the Rajapaksas in the island's south. The president asked opposition parties represented in parliament to "join the effort to seek solutions to the national crisis," after the late-night resignation of nearly all cabinet ministers to pave the way for a revamped administration. But the leftist People's Liberation Front (JVP) responded by urging Gotabaya Rakapaksa and his once popular and powerful family to immediately step down. "He really must be a lunatic to think that opposition MPs will prop up a government that is crumbling," JVP lawmaker Anura Dissanayake told reporters in Colombo. The main minority opposition party, the Tamil National Alliance (TNA), also dismissed the idea of their joining a Rajapaksa-led administration. "His offer to reconstitute the cabinet with opposition MPs is nonsensical and infuriates the people who have been demanding his resignation," TNA spokesman and lawmaker Abraham Sumanthiran told AFP. The main opposition Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) party made no formal statement, but its leader Sajith Premadasa vowed Sunday that it would not join any government featuring members of Rajapaksa's family. Every member of Sri Lanka's cabinet except the president and his elder brother, Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa, resigned late Sunday. The country's central bank governor Ajith Cabraal -- who has long opposed the International Monetary Fund bailout now being sought by the country -- also stepped down on Monday. The departures cleared the way for the country's ruling political clan to seek to shore up its weakening position and attempt to stem growing public protests. But the president has already reappointed four of the outgoing ministers -- three of them to their old jobs -- while replacing brother Basil Rajapaksa as finance minister with the previous justice chief.

A large Hole in Lankan's pocket

As Sri Lanka battles its worst economic crisis, here’s a look at how the common man has been hit hard by inflation.

In pics | Sri Lanka president proposes multiparty Cabinet amid crisis

Sri Lanka’s president asked opposition parties to form a unity government on April 4 after his Cabinet resigned amid public protests over the country’s worst economic crisis in memory and deepening mistrust in his leadership. All 26 ministers of the Rajapaksa government handed in their resignations Sunday night after thousands of people held street protests denouncing the government despite a countrywide state of emergency and a curfew. Read more here

Sri Lanka Central Bank to hold monetary board meeting as scheduled on Monday: Report

Sri Lanka's central bank will hold its monetary board meeting as scheduled on Monday after Governor Ajith Nivard Cabraal offered his resignation earlier in the day, sources familiar with the matter told Reuters. "The Monetary Board meeting will be held on Monday as previously scheduled. There is no change," one of the two sources said. (Reuters)

Sri Lanka's worst economic crisis, countrywide protests explained in 10 points

Sri Lanka is all set to get a new cabinet today even as more protests bloomed in the island country struggling with food, medicine and fuel shortage. Economic worries have gripped the nation with record inflation and frequent power cuts, a crisis that prompted the incumbent government to announce that they will seek a bailout from the International Monetary Fund. Read more here

'Old wine in new bottle', says coalition partner as Sri Lankan President names four Ministers

"Four ministers were appointed to ensure Parliament and other tasks can be conducted in a lawful manner until a full Cabinet can be sworn in," Rajapaksa's media office said in a statement after cabinet ministers resigned in a bid to resolve the crisis. It said Justice Minister Ali Sabry would be the new finance minister, replacing Gotabaya's brother Basil Rajapaksa. Previous ministers of foreign affairs, education and highways will keep their positions. Udaya Gammanpila, the chief of one of the 11 political parties comprising the ruling coalition, rejected Rajapaksa's move, calling the new cabinet "old wine in a new bottle". "Our demand is for an all-party interim government to restore essential services and to hold a parliamentary election," Gammanpila of the Pivithuru Hela Urumaya party wrote on Twitter. "People should decide their next leaders, not anybody else." (Reuters)

People staged a protest at Viharamahadevi Park amid economic crisis in Colombo. "They've robbed the country. This one family is killing our economy. It's enough now, we want a peaceful country," said a protester.

Sri Lanka Economic Crisis: President Gotabhaya Rajapaksha appoints 4 ministers to continue legally and steadily in the Parliament and other affairs of the country until a full cabinet is appointed: Sri Lanka President's Office

Situation very bad in Sri Lanka, says MoS MEA Dr Rajkumar Ranjan Singh

Indian principles have always been to help others. Situation is very bad in Sri Lanka. There may be several factors but on humanitarian grounds, we're giving food, fuel to at least cope up with some of the issues faced by the people of Sri Lanka, MoS MEA Dr Rajkumar Ranjan Singh said.

Top Sri Lanka cricketers back anti-government protests

Some Sri Lankan cricket stars are backing protests sweeping the island nation over a spiralling economic crisis, with former Test captain Mahela Jayawardene urging government leaders to resign. Protests condemning the government's management of the crisis were staged around the island on the weekend in defiance of a curfew and a state of emergency that saw troops deployed to keep order on the streets. Jayawardene, who now coaches Mumbai in the Indian Premier League, said Sri Lanka's leadership had lost the public's confidence. Current and former cricketers enjoy a massive fan following in Sri Lanka and their comments carry weight. "True leaders own up to mistakes," Jayawardene wrote on Twitter. "There is massive urgency here to protect the people of our country united in their suffering," he added. "Certain people controlling the economy of this country have lost the people's confidence and must stand down. We then need a good team to give the country confidence and belief." Some Sri Lankan players in the IPL also spoke out. "Even though I am many miles away I can still feel the anguish of my fellow Sri Lankans as they struggle to make it through each day," said Bhanuka Rajapaksa of the Punjab Kings. Others were more cautious, with batting great Kumar Sangakkara giving what appeared to be a rebuke of the protesters. "It is heartbreaking to see the despair of people and families as they struggle to make it through the day," said Sangakkara, now cricket director for the Rajasthan Royals in the IPL. "While some are reacting in resentment and anger to that voice, others are trying to take undue advantage of it." Sangakkara's wife Yaheli, however, was on Monday spotted among protesters gathered at Independence Square in the capital Colombo, where she blamed all 225 members of Sri Lanka's parliament for the economic crisis. "I came here because they have destroyed the future of young people," she told reporters. "The 225 are responsible for this."

Explained | What led to the economic crisis in Sri Lanka and how can it be tackled?

Sri Lanka is currently experiencing its worst economic crisis in history since independence from the UK in 1948. It is deep in debt. Its public debt is estimated to be 119 percent of the GDP. The largest slice of the borrowing has been done in international sovereign bonds, which is 36.4 percent of all the foreign debt. Its second-largest lender is the Asian Development Bank (ADB), which gave 14.6 percent of the total. Then Japan and China, which gave 10.9 and 10.8 percent, respectively. Read more here

Familiar faced in Sri Lanka's new cabinet: Report

Hours after Sri Lanka’s entire cabinet resigned, apart from prime minister Mahinda Rajapaksa, a new cabinet of four ministers has been sworn in this morning, with some familiar faces making a return. Several sources are reporting Ali Sabry has been appointed finance minister while Dinesh Gunawardena the education minister, the Tamil Guardian has reported. Johnston Fernando as minister of highways and G L Peiris remaining the foreign affairs minister, it said. All these four are from the ruling Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP). It remains unclear whether these are temporary appointments or not, with the situation still developing.

Sri Lankan President sacks brother and Finance Minister Basil Rajapaksa

Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa on Monday removed his brother and Finance Minister Basil Rajapaksa from his post amidst the worst economic crisis that has plagued the island nation. Basil had negotiated the Indian economic relief package to help Sri Lanka tackle the current foreign exchange crisis. He has been replaced by Ali Sabry, who was until Sunday night the Minister of Justice. Basil was scheduled to leave for the US to meet with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for a possible bailout package to get over the unprecedented economic crisis.

Sri Lanka central bank governor Ajith Cabraal quits as crisis worsens

Sri Lankan central bank Governor Ajith Nivard Cabraal on April 4 announced that he has resigned from the post. Cabraal, who had earlier resisted mounting calls for the island nation to seek a bailout from the International Monetary Fund (IMF), made the announcement as protests escalated over a worsening economic crisis, Reuters reported. He stepped down after every member of Sri Lanka's cabinet, aside from President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa, quit en masse late on April 3 to make way for a new administration to manage the crisis.

Sri Lanka stock market shuts after 5.9% fall

Trading was halted on Sri Lanka's stock exchange seconds after it opened Monday when the blue chip index dropped 5.92 percent following a mass cabinet resignation in the face of an economic crisis. The S&P index fell more than the five percent needed to trigger a circuit breaker that halts trading for half an hour, the Colombo Stock Exchange said.

Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa invites Opposition to join unity govt

Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa on Monday invited all political parties to join a unity Cabinet as part of the government’s bid to tackle the raging public anger against the ongoing hardships caused by the island nation’s worst economic crisis. According to an official statement, President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has invited all political parties to find solutions for the national crisis that has emerged. Read more here

How Sri Lanka reached this economic precipice

The Sri Lankan economy has been facing a crisis for a while now, and the situation worsened in last few days. To contain widespread protest and unrest, and to prevent the situation from further deteriorating, Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa declared emergency on April 1. Sri Lanka was under a civil war from 1983-2009 where the economy barely made any progress. In the period from 1970 to 2020, the share of agriculture declined from 28 percent of GDP to 7.7 percent, the share of industry has remained stagnant at 17-19 percent, and the share of services has risen from 54 percent to 73 percent. Within services, share of trade, hotels and transport has comprised 30-35 percent of GDP. The economy is highly-dependent on imports for essential items such as food, and oil. The economy finances these imports mainly via agricultural exports (tea, rubber, and coconut), industrial products (textiles), and remittances from abroad. The revenues from exports, and remittances have not covered the cost of imports, and Sri Lanka has always been in a current account deficit (CAD). The average CAD in 2010-19 was around 1.2 percent of GDP. Read more here