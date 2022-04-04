Sri Lanka Economic Crisis | Top Sri Lanka cricketers back anti-government protests

Source: Shutterstock

Sri Lanka is currently experiencing its worst economic crisis in history since independence from the UK in 1948. With long lines for fuel, cooking gas, essentials in short supply and long hours of power cuts, the public has been suffering for weeks. President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has invited all political parties to join a unity Cabinet as part of the government’s bid to tackle the raging public anger against the ongoing hardships caused by the island nation’s worst economic crisis.

The government’s invitation to all the Opposition parties came as mass public agitations mounted against the ruling Rajapaksa family for its mishandling of the economic situation triggered by the foreign exchange crisis and the balance of payment issues. Rajapaksa has defended his government’s actions, saying the foreign exchange crisis was not his making and the economic downturn was largely pandemic driven with the island nation’s tourism revenue and inward remittances waning.

The public thronged the streets asking the president to resign. The protests triggered the imposition of curfew after a state of emergency was declared by the President. When the protests intensified, the government clamped a social media ban for 15 hours on Sunday. The people defied the curfew to protest against long queues for fuel and gas and long hours without electricity. Governor of the Central Bank Ajith Nivard Cabraal has also announced his resignation. He was blamed for his rigid stance on Sri Lanka seeking an economic bailout through an International Monetary Fund (IMF) structural adjustment facility.

Despite his opposition, the government in the last fortnight approached the international lender for support. During his governorship, the Central Bank was accused of printing large volumes of money, triggering inflation. Check here for all updates.

Sri Lanka Central Bank to hold monetary board meeting as scheduled on Monday: Report

Sri Lanka's central bank will hold its monetary board meeting as scheduled on Monday after Governor Ajith Nivard Cabraal offered his resignation earlier in the day, sources familiar with the matter told Reuters. "The Monetary Board meeting will be held on Monday as previously scheduled. There is no change," one of the two sources said.

Sri Lanka's worst economic crisis, countrywide protests explained in 10 points

'Old wine in new bottle', says coalition partner as Sri Lankan President names four Ministers

"Four ministers were appointed to ensure Parliament and other tasks can be conducted in a lawful manner until a full Cabinet can be sworn in," Rajapaksa's media office said in a statement after cabinet ministers resigned in a bid to resolve the crisis. It said Justice Minister Ali Sabry would be the new finance minister, replacing Gotabaya's brother Basil Rajapaksa. Previous ministers of foreign affairs, education and highways will keep their positions. Udaya Gammanpila, the chief of one of the 11 political parties comprising the ruling coalition, rejected Rajapaksa's move, calling the new cabinet "old wine in a new bottle". "Our demand is for an all-party interim government to restore essential services and to hold a parliamentary election," Gammanpila of the Pivithuru Hela Urumaya party wrote on Twitter. "People should decide their next leaders, not anybody else." (Reuters)

Sri Lanka is all set to get a new cabinet today even as more protests bloomed in the island country struggling with food, medicine and fuel shortage. Economic worries have gripped the nation with record inflation and frequent power cuts, a crisis that prompted the incumbent government to announce that they will seek a bailout from the International Monetary Fund. Read more here

People staged a protest at Viharamahadevi Park amid economic crisis in Colombo. "They've robbed the country. This one family is killing our economy. It's enough now, we want a peaceful country," said a protester.

Sri Lanka Economic Crisis: President Gotabhaya Rajapaksha appoints 4 ministers to continue legally and steadily in the Parliament and other affairs of the country until a full cabinet is appointed: Sri Lanka President's Office

Situation very bad in Sri Lanka, says MoS MEA Dr Rajkumar Ranjan Singh

Indian principles have always been to help others. Situation is very bad in Sri Lanka. There may be several factors but on humanitarian grounds, we're giving food, fuel to at least cope up with some of the issues faced by the people of Sri Lanka, MoS MEA Dr Rajkumar Ranjan Singh said.

Top Sri Lanka cricketers back anti-government protests

Some Sri Lankan cricket stars are backing protests sweeping the island nation over a spiralling economic crisis, with former Test captain Mahela Jayawardene urging government leaders to resign. Protests condemning the government's management of the crisis were staged around the island on the weekend in defiance of a curfew and a state of emergency that saw troops deployed to keep order on the streets. Jayawardene, who now coaches Mumbai in the Indian Premier League, said Sri Lanka's leadership had lost the public's confidence. Current and former cricketers enjoy a massive fan following in Sri Lanka and their comments carry weight. "True leaders own up to mistakes," Jayawardene wrote on Twitter. "There is massive urgency here to protect the people of our country united in their suffering," he added. "Certain people controlling the economy of this country have lost the people's confidence and must stand down. We then need a good team to give the country confidence and belief." Some Sri Lankan players in the IPL also spoke out. "Even though I am many miles away I can still feel the anguish of my fellow Sri Lankans as they struggle to make it through each day," said Bhanuka Rajapaksa of the Punjab Kings. Others were more cautious, with batting great Kumar Sangakkara giving what appeared to be a rebuke of the protesters. "It is heartbreaking to see the despair of people and families as they struggle to make it through the day," said Sangakkara, now cricket director for the Rajasthan Royals in the IPL. "While some are reacting in resentment and anger to that voice, others are trying to take undue advantage of it." Sangakkara's wife Yaheli, however, was on Monday spotted among protesters gathered at Independence Square in the capital Colombo, where she blamed all 225 members of Sri Lanka's parliament for the economic crisis. "I came here because they have destroyed the future of young people," she told reporters. "The 225 are responsible for this."

Explained | What led to the economic crisis in Sri Lanka and how can it be tackled?

Sri Lanka is currently experiencing its worst economic crisis in history since independence from the UK in 1948. It is deep in debt. Its public debt is estimated to be 119 percent of the GDP. The largest slice of the borrowing has been done in international sovereign bonds, which is 36.4 percent of all the foreign debt. Its second-largest lender is the Asian Development Bank (ADB), which gave 14.6 percent of the total. Then Japan and China, which gave 10.9 and 10.8 percent, respectively. Read more here

Familiar faced in Sri Lanka's new cabinet: Report

Hours after Sri Lanka’s entire cabinet resigned, apart from prime minister Mahinda Rajapaksa, a new cabinet of four ministers has been sworn in this morning, with some familiar faces making a return. Several sources are reporting Ali Sabry has been appointed finance minister while Dinesh Gunawardena the education minister, the Tamil Guardian has reported. Johnston Fernando as minister of highways and G L Peiris remaining the foreign affairs minister, it said. All these four are from the ruling Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP). It remains unclear whether these are temporary appointments or not, with the situation still developing.

Sri Lankan President sacks brother and Finance Minister Basil Rajapaksa

Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa on Monday removed his brother and Finance Minister Basil Rajapaksa from his post amidst the worst economic crisis that has plagued the island nation. Basil had negotiated the Indian economic relief package to help Sri Lanka tackle the current foreign exchange crisis. He has been replaced by Ali Sabry, who was until Sunday night the Minister of Justice. Basil was scheduled to leave for the US to meet with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for a possible bailout package to get over the unprecedented economic crisis.

Sri Lanka central bank governor Ajith Cabraal quits as crisis worsens

Sri Lankan central bank Governor Ajith Nivard Cabraal on April 4 announced that he has resigned from the post. Cabraal, who had earlier resisted mounting calls for the island nation to seek a bailout from the International Monetary Fund (IMF), made the announcement as protests escalated over a worsening economic crisis, Reuters reported. He stepped down after every member of Sri Lanka's cabinet, aside from President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa, quit en masse late on April 3 to make way for a new administration to manage the crisis.

Sri Lanka stock market shuts after 5.9% fall

Trading was halted on Sri Lanka's stock exchange seconds after it opened Monday when the blue chip index dropped 5.92 percent following a mass cabinet resignation in the face of an economic crisis. The S&P index fell more than the five percent needed to trigger a circuit breaker that halts trading for half an hour, the Colombo Stock Exchange said.

Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa invites Opposition to join unity govt

Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa on Monday invited all political parties to join a unity Cabinet as part of the government’s bid to tackle the raging public anger against the ongoing hardships caused by the island nation’s worst economic crisis. According to an official statement, President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has invited all political parties to find solutions for the national crisis that has emerged. Read more here

How Sri Lanka reached this economic precipice