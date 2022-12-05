 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsWorld

Sri Lanka earns over $1,129 million this year as revenues through tourism

PTI
Dec 05, 2022 / 12:33 PM IST

The tourism sector is the main source of foreign exchange earnings in the country.

Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka's earnings from tourist arrivals stood at well over USD 1,129 million in the first eleven months of this year, the cash-strapped country's central bank has said, an impressive surge buoyed by the resumption in international flights and easing of curbs related to the coronavirus.

The tourism sector is the main source of foreign exchange earnings in the country.

However, the onset of the pandemic in 2020 severely crippled this sector, and one of the major reasons for Sri Lanka's economic travails.

Sri Lanka welcomed 59,759 tourists to the country in November, an impressive 42 per cent rise compared to the previous month, the Central Bank of Sri Lanka said in a statement on Sunday.

Consequently, the island nation's earnings from international tourist arrivals for November touched USD 107.5 billion, with the cumulative tally in the first ten months of the year notching up to a whopping USD 1129.4 million, it said.

In October this year, the country had earned USD 75.6 million as revenues through tourism.