Sri Lanka central bank governor Ajith Cabraal quits as crisis worsens

Sri Lankan central bank Governor Ajith Nivard Cabraal on April 4 announced that he has resigned from the post.

Cabraal, who had earlier resisted mounting calls for the island nation to seek a bailout from the International Monetary Fund (IMF), made the announcement as protests escalated over a worsening economic crisis, Reuters reported.

He stepped down after every member of Sri Lanka's cabinet, aside from President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa, quit en masse late on April 3 to make way for a new administration to manage the crisis.

"In the context of all Cabinet Ministers resigning, I have today submitted my resignation as Governor," he tweeted.

A veteran policy maker, Cabraal was appointed Governor of the Central Bank of Sri Lanka in September 2022 at a time when the country was facing deepening foreign exchange crisis, and wanted to reduce foreign debt, especially from the IMF.

His resignation comes amid political turmoil, following worsening foreign exchange reserves and rising inflation.

