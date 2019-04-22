Sri Lanka blasts: What we know so far

A series of eight blasts rocked churches and luxury hotels in Sri Lanka on Easter Sunday, April 21, killing at least 215 people. Among those killed were three Indians.

The explosions -- one of the deadliest attacks in the country's history -- hit sites frequented by foreigners. The bombings brought an end to a decade of peace in Sri Lanka since the end of the civil war with the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE).

Here’s what we know about the bombings so far:

Sequence of events

> The explosions targeted St Anthony's Church in Colombo, St Sebastian's Church in the western coastal town of Negombo and Zion Church in the eastern town of Batticaloa around 8.45 am (local time) as the Easter Sunday mass was in progress, according to the local police.

> Explosions were reported from three five-star hotels -- the Shangri-La, the Cinnamon Grand and the Kingsbury in Colombo.

> Later in the day, two more explosions were reported in Colombo’s suburbs.

Foreigners among those killed

> Among those killed were 33 foreign nationals. The director of the National Hospital identified 12 of the 33 foreign nationals, including two Chinese nationals and one each from Poland, Denmark, Japan, Pakistan, America, Morocco and Bangladesh. There were three Indians as well.

> Around 500 people, including Indians, were injured in the attacks.

Arrests

> Shortly after the eight blast rocked the Colombo suburb, the Sri Lankan government imposed indefinite curfew and suspended social media platforms such as WhatsApp and Facebook.

As per the recent report, the curfew has been lifted.

> According to reports, the bombings are believed to be a coordinated attack and were carried out by a single group. No group has claimed responsibility for the attacks.

> Police spokesperson Ruwan Gunasekera said it was not yet confirmed if they were all suicide attacks. He, however, said that one of the blasts at the Katuwapitiya (Negombo) church had signs of what looked like a suicide attack.

> On April 22, it was reported that Sri Lankan police had arrested 13 men in connection with the bomb blasts.

Indians among those killed

> On April 22, the Indian High Commission in Colombo confirmed the deaths of two Indians -- KG Hanumantharayappa and M Rangappa.

> PS Razeena, a woman from Kerala also died in the attacks. This was confirmed by Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on April 21.

> Some reports suggest the total number of Indians who died in the bombings was five.

India’s reaction

> India strongly condemned the attacks and extended “deepest condolences to the families of the victims and to the people and Government of Sri Lanka.”

“We call for perpetrators of such ghastly and heinous act and those who provide them support to be brought to justice expeditiously,” a press release from the Ministry of External Affairs said.