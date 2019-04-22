Sri Lanka blasts: Local group National Thowheed Jamath behind terror attack that killed 290

Sri Lanka has blamed local jihadist group National Thowheed Jamath for the blasts that rocked the capital city of Colombo on April 21, Easter Sunday.

The death toll for one of the deadliest terror attacks has risen to 290. On April 21, seven suicide bombers carried out attacks in churches and hotels across Colombo, targeting Christians and foreign tourists. At least 5 Indians are confirmed to have been killed in the attack.

At a press conference in Colombo, Sri Lanka Health Minister Rajitha Senaratne pointed the finger of blame towards the National Thowheed Jamath.



Some intelligence officers were aware of this incidence. Therefore there was a delay in action. What my father heard was also from an intelligence officer. Serious action need to be taken as to why this warning was ignored. I was in Badulla last night pic.twitter.com/ssJyItJF1x

Sri Lanka's Minister of Telecommunications, Foreign Employment and Sports Harin Fernando tweeted images of a memo that mentioned intelligence agencies warning of an attack by the the NTJ.

Meanwhile, Sri Lanka President Maithripala Sirisena has declared emergency in the country starting midnight today.

This is a developing story. More details awaited.