Sri Lanka blasts LIVE: Eighth blast reported near Colombo, night curfew imposed

Live now
Apr 21, 2019 03:01 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.
highlights
Sri Lanka defence minister orders night curfew: AFP
Eighth blast hits Sri Lankan capital: AFP
India condemns serial blasts in Sri Lanka
7th explosion reported in Dehiwela: Reuters
Sri Lankan PM convenes National Security Council meet
Toll rises to 156, including 35 foreigners: AFP
Death toll increases to 138: Reuters
6 blasts hit three churches, three luxury hotels in Sri Lanka
Update: WhatsApp and Facebook temporarily suspended in Sri Lanka, reports suggest.
Sri Lanka defence minister orders night curfew: AFP
Sri Lanka defence minister has ordered night curfew after eight blasts hit the island country today, AFP has reported.
Eighth blast hits Sri Lankan capital: AFP
Another explosion, the eighth, has been reported from Colombo, news agency AFP has reported quoting police.
India condemns serial blasts in Sri Lanka
India’s Ministry of External Affairs in a press release has said: “We strongly condemn the serial blasts on multiple locations in Sri Lanka today morning in which many people have been killed and injured.”
“We extend our deepest condolences to the families of the victims and to the people and Government of Sri Lanka. We wish speedy recovery to those injured in the attacks,” it said.
“We call for perpetrators of such ghastly and heinous act and those who provide them support to be brought to justice expeditiously. We stand together with the people and Government of Sri Lanka in this hour of grief,” it added.
NEWS FLASH: Another explosion, the seventh, has been reported in Dehiwela, near the Sri Lankan capital, Reuters has reported quoting police.
Death toll rises to 156, including 35 foreigners
At least 156 people were killed and more than 400 others injured after six near-simultaneous blasts hit three churches and three high-end hotels in Sri Lanka on Easter Sunday.
Sri Lankan Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe has convened Sri Lanka's top military officials at an emergency meeting of the National Security Council.
The violence is the worst since Sri Lanka's bloody civil war ended a decade ago. An official told AP that at least two of the blasts were suspected to have been caused by suicide bombers.
"Extremely sad news from Sri Lanka on Easter. Enemies of humanity cannot be allowed to succeed in any part of the world and acts of terror should be condemned in strongest terms," Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has tweeted.
Toll rises to 156, including 35 foreigners: AFP
The death toll in Sri Lanka blasts has risen to 156, including 35 foreigners, police sources told AFP.
"We are deeply saddened by the terrible attacks on several churches in Sri Lanka on the holy day of Easter. We stand with the people in their time of grief & pray for their recovery," the Congress party's official Twitter handle has tweeted.
Sri Lanka blasts: Here's what we know so far
Three out of the six explosions happened at five-star hotels, the Shangrila, the Cinnamon Grand and the Kingsbury. The hotels are frequented by India tourists, among others.
The death toll has risen to 138, according to Reuters.
We are monitoring situation in Sri Lanka: Sushma Swaraj
As Colombo was rocked by a multiple explosions, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj said on April 21 that India was keeping a close watch on the situation.
India's Minister of External Affairs Sushma Swaraj said via Twitter: “I am in constant touch with Indian High Commissioner in Colombo. We are keeping a close watch on the situation.”
Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe called a National Security Council meeting at his home later in the day.
There were no immediate claims of responsibility for the attacks in a country which was at war for decades with Tamil separatists until 2009 during which bomb blasts in the capital were common.
In just one church, St. Sebastian's in Katuwapitiya, north of Colombo, more than 50 people had been killed, a police official told Reuters, with pictures showing bodies on the ground, blood on the pews and a destroyed roof.
Media reported 25 people were also killed in an attack on a church in Batticaloa in Eastern Province.
Negombo and another church in the eastern town of Batticaloa -- were targeted, police said. Three explosions were reported from the five-star hotels, the Shangrila, the Cinnamon Grand and the Kingsbury. The hotels are frequented by tourists.
The blasts occurred at around 8.45 am (local time) as the Easter Sunday masses were in progress in churches, police spokesman Ruwan Gunasekera said.
At least 100 people were killed and more than 400 others injured after six near-simultaneous blasts hit three churches and three high-end hotels in Sri Lanka on Easter Sunday.