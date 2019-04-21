Sri Lanka blasts: Here's what we know so far

At least 138 people were killed and more than 400 others injured after six near-simultaneous blasts hit three churches and three high-end hotels in Sri Lanka on Easter Sunday on April 21.

Catch LIVE updates of the situation in Sri Lanka, here

Here's what we know so far:

> Eight blasts rocked churches and hotels across Sri Lanka.

> The first six blasts took place at around 8.45 am (local time).

> At least 156 people were killed and at least 400 injured in the blasts, according to news agency AFP. At least 35 out of those killed are foreigners, the news agency has reported quoting police.

> Three churches -- St Anthony's Church in Colombo, St Sebastian's Church in the western coastal town of Negombo and another church in the eastern town of Batticaloa -- were targeted, police said.

> Three explosions were reported from at five-star hotels, the Shangrila, the Cinnamon Grand and the Kingsbury. The hotels are frequented by India tourists, among others.

> The blasts at churches happened during the Easter Sunday mass.

> Sri Lankan Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe, in a tweet, stated that he "strongly condemned" the attack.

"I strongly condemn the cowardly attacks on our people today. I call upon all Sri Lankans during this tragic time to remain united and strong. Please avoid propagating unverified reports and speculation. The government is taking immediate steps to contain this situation," the Prime Minister said.

> Wickremesinghe also called for a National Security Council meeting. The meeting is scheduled later in the day.

> Sri Lanka's defence minister imposed a night curfew after the blasts.

> India's reaction: Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted, "Strongly condemn the horrific blasts in Sri Lanka. There is no place for such barbarism in our region. India stands in solidarity with the people of Sri Lanka. My thoughts are with the bereaved families and prayers with the injured.”

India's Minister of External Affairs, Sushma Swaraj, stated that India is monitoring the situation closely. "Colombo - I am in constant touch with Indian High Commissioner in Colombo. We are keeping a close watch on the situation," Swaraj tweeted.

> The Indian High Commission in Colombo also stated that it is "closely monitoring the situation". "Explosions have been reported in Colombo and Batticaloa today. We are closely monitoring the situation. Indian citizens in need of assistance or help and for seeking clarification may call the following numbers: +94 777903082 +94 112422788 +94 112422789," it has tweeted.