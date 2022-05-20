 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsWorld

Sri Lanka appoints nine new cabinet members

Reuters
May 20, 2022 / 11:23 AM IST

"Nine cabinet ministers of the new all-party government took their oaths before President Gotabaya Rajapaksa,” a presidential news statement said.

Source: Shutterstock

Sri Lanka appointed nine new cabinet members on Friday, among them ministers for the critical portfolios of health, trade and tourism, as the island nation battles its worst economic crisis in history.

"Nine cabinet ministers of the new all-party government took their oaths before President Gotabaya Rajapaksa,” a presidential news statement said.

Veteran politician Ranil Wickremesinghe took over as prime minister this month to form a new cabinet after the president’s elder brother, Mahinda Rajapaksa, resigned from the job.

Reuters
TAGS: #Gotabaya Rajapaksa #Sri Lanka #Sri Lanka crisis #World News
first published: May 20, 2022 11:23 am
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.