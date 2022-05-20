English
    Sri Lanka appoints nine new cabinet members

    "Nine cabinet ministers of the new all-party government took their oaths before President Gotabaya Rajapaksa,” a presidential news statement said.

    Reuters
    May 20, 2022 / 11:23 AM IST
    Sri Lanka appointed nine new cabinet members on Friday, among them ministers for the critical portfolios of health, trade and tourism, as the island nation battles its worst economic crisis in history.

    Veteran politician Ranil Wickremesinghe took over as prime minister this month to form a new cabinet after the president’s elder brother, Mahinda Rajapaksa, resigned from the job.



    first published: May 20, 2022 11:23 am
