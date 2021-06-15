Sputnik V more efficient against Delta strain of COVID-19 compared to any other jab: Sputnik V

File image (Source: Reuters)



BREAKING | RDIF: “#SputnikV is more efficient against the Delta variant of coronavirus, first detected in India than any other vaccine that published results on this strain so far - the Gamaleya Center study submitted for publication in an international peer-reviewed journal.” pic.twitter.com/XrwnGNhiNE

— Sputnik V (@sputnikvaccine) June 15, 2021

Gamaleya's Sputnik V vaccine is more effective against the Delta virus strain of the coronavirus as compared to any other vaccine, as per a study submitted by Gamaleya Center for publication in an international peer-reviewed journal, Sputnik V said on June 15.

Also Read: In Depth | COVID-19: Decoding the Delta variant of coronavirus and growing concerns around it

This vaccine is being produced in India by Dr. Reddy's Laboratory and made its debut on COWIN, the app used to conduct the vaccine drive in the country, on May 18.

When Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) and Gamaleya Institute's Sputnik V was granted approval for emergency use in India, it became the third vaccine and first foreign option – besides Serum Institute’s Covishield and Bharat Biotech Covaxin, in the country’s vaccination drive.