Spread over 23 million square kms, ozone hole over Antarctic is largest, deepest in recent years

The annual ozone hole formation over the Antarctic has reached its maximum size and is reportedly one of the largest and deepest to have formed over the continent in recent years.

Anadolu Agency quoted World Meteorological Organisation (WMO) spokeswoman Clare Nullis as saying: “Scientists from the Copernicus Atmosphere Monitoring Service confirm that the ozone hole over the Antarctic is one of the largest and deepest in recent years.”

Every year in August, with the commencement of the Antarctic Spring, the ozone layer starts depleting and the ozone hole begins to grow. It reaches its peak size around October. This year, the ozone hole began growing rapidly from mid-August and reached its peak in the first week of October at around 24 million square km. At present, the ozone hole over the Antarctic covers 23 million sq km, which is above the average of the past 10 years, as per WMO. It is now spread over most of the continent.

This development is of particular concern because the ozone layer protects us from harmful ultra-violet (UV) rays of the sun.

Vincent-Henri Peuch, Director of Copernicus Atmosphere Monitoring Service at ECMWF, said that the 2020 ozone hole resembles the 2018 one, which was also a very large hole.

Although the ozone layer is supposed to be on a path of recovery and may return to pre-1980 levels by 2060. This has been possible primarily because of the Montreal Protocol, which banned emission of ozone depleting substances.