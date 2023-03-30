 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsWorld

The wait to work ends for spouses of H-1B visa holders

Moneycontrol News
Mar 30, 2023 / 09:11 AM IST

The H-4 Work Authorisation Act was introduced by Congresswomen Carolyn Bourdeaux and Maria Elvira Salazar last year and looked to grant the spouses of H-1B visa holders an automatic right to work after receiving their H-4 visa.

Spouses of H-1B visa holders can work in US, says judge

A move, which will benefit the spouses of thousands of foreigners working in the US, especially in the tech sector has been ruled saying that spouses of H-1B visa holders can work in the United States.

In the process, US District Judge Tanya Chutkan dismissed a lawsuit filed by Save Jobs USA which had approached the court to dismiss the Obama-era regulation that gave employment authorization cards to spouses of certain categories of H-1B visa holders, as reported by PTI.

Tech companies such as Amazon, Apple, Google, and Microsoft opposed the lawsuit. The US has so far issued nearly 1,00,000 work authorisations to spouses of H-1B workers, a significantly large number of whom are Indians.

In her order, Judge Chutkan said the primary contention of Save Jobs USA is that Congress has never granted the Department of Homeland Security authority to allow foreign nationals, like H-4 visa-holders, to work during their stay in the United States.