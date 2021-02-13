MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsWorld

Spotify to allow employees to work from anywhere

With work shifting to cloud-based systems and people tuning into meetings online, offices have adapted a remote working lifestyle as vaccine inoculations could still take the better half of the year to complete.

Reuters
February 13, 2021 / 07:50 AM IST

Spotify Technology SA will allow its employees to work from anywhere, the Swedish music streaming company said in a blog post here on Friday, further upending the future of modern working life.


With work shifting to cloud-based systems and people tuning into meetings online, offices have adapted a remote working lifestyle as vaccine inoculations could still take the better half of the year to complete.


Spotify’s move is in step with several technology companies that plan to keep some of the new ways of working that have emerged during the COVID-19 pandemic.


Salesforce.com Inc and Twitter Inc have already shifted to hybrid or permanent remote working models.

The company, which is evaluating its office spaces across the globe, has seen a surge in paid subscribers during the pandemic, hitting 155 million in the fourth quarter.

Reuters
TAGS: #World News
first published: Feb 13, 2021 07:51 am

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | India's active COVID cases tally falls to 1.36 lakh; vaccines worth Rs 338 crore exported so far, says Piyush Goyal

Coronavirus Essential | India's active COVID cases tally falls to 1.36 lakh; vaccines worth Rs 338 crore exported so far, says Piyush Goyal

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.