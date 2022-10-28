 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband 'violently assaulted': Spokesperson

Associated Press
Oct 28, 2022 / 07:32 PM IST

US House Speaker Pelosi was not in the residence at the time. Hammill said the assailant is in custody and the motivation for the attack is under investigation.

The United States House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband, Paul, was "violently assaulted" by an assailant who broke into their San Francisco home early on Friday, and he is now in the hospital and expected to make a full recovery, said her spokesman, Drew Hammill.

Pelosi was not in the residence at the time. Hammill said the assailant is in custody and the motivation for the attack is under investigation.

"The Speaker and her family are grateful to the first responders and medical professionals involved, and request privacy at this time," Hammill said in a statement.

first published: Oct 28, 2022 06:57 pm
