App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : May 05, 2020 07:17 AM IST | Source: PTI

Spike in hate crime against Asian-Americans amid COVID-19 pandemic: US senators

In a letter to Assistant Attorney General Eric S Dreiband, the 16 Senators, including Kamala Harris, requested the Trump Administration to address this discrimination like it had been done in the past.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image

A group of Democratic Senators on Monday said there has been a surge in hate crime against Asian-Americans amid coronavirus pandemic and urged the Trump Administration to take concrete steps to arrest the spike.

In a letter to Assistant Attorney General Eric S Dreiband, the 16 Senators, including Kamala Harris, requested the Trump Administration to address this discrimination like it had been done in the past.

The Senators said hate crimes against Asian-Americans and Pacific Islanders (AAPIs) during the pandemic and the inadequate federal response to address these racist and xenophobic attacks is a sharp break from the efforts of past administrations, Republican and Democratic alike.

Close

There are more than 20 million Americans of Asian descent and two million AAPI individuals are working on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic, as health care workers, law enforcement agents, first responders, and other essential service providers, they said.

related news

“It is critical that the Civil Rights Division ensure that the civil and constitutional rights of all Americans are protected during this pandemic,” the Senators said.

In the last month alone, Asian American organizations received nearly 1,500 incidents of anti-Asian harassment and discrimination against AAPI individuals across the country, they said.

This comes after the FBI assessed in March that hate crime incidents against Asian Americans were likely to surge across the country, endangering AAPI communities, the Democratic Senators said.

They said on March 14 this year, a man stabbed two Asian American children -- aged 2 and 6 -- and their father at a Sam's Club in Texas because “he thought the family was Chinese, and infecting people with the coronavirus.”

Despite warnings that using offensive and stigmatizing language to refer to COVID-19 could stoke anti-Asian bias, President Trump and his administration's officials have referred to the coronavirus as the “Chinese Virus,” “Wuhan Virus,” and at least one White House official even called it the “Kung Flu,” the lawmakers rued.

“Such harmful rhetoric contradicts guidance by public health experts,” they said.

The World Health Organization's guidance in naming infectious diseases warns against using names that stigmatize certain communities, the Senators said.

The Centres for Disease Control and Prevention also recognizes the “stigma and discrimination that can occur when people associate a disease, such as COVID-19, with a population or nationality,” they said.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

First Published on May 5, 2020 07:02 am

tags #coronavirus #Crime #US senators #World News

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

In Sydney, the magic hour means noise. It’s heavenly to hear

In Sydney, the magic hour means noise. It’s heavenly to hear

World leaders pledge $8 billion to fight COVID-19 but US steers clear

World leaders pledge $8 billion to fight COVID-19 but US steers clear

Dubai Expo 2020 world’s fair postponed to October 1, 2021

Dubai Expo 2020 world’s fair postponed to October 1, 2021

most popular

PE giant Silver Lake buys stake in Reliance Jio for Rs 5,655.75 crore, at higher valuation than Facebook deal

PE giant Silver Lake buys stake in Reliance Jio for Rs 5,655.75 crore, at higher valuation than Facebook deal

Sell in May and go Away? 10-year data suggests otherwise

Sell in May and go Away? 10-year data suggests otherwise

Exclusive: Gilead says open to collaborate with govts, drug firms to make Remdesivir globally available

Exclusive: Gilead says open to collaborate with govts, drug firms to make Remdesivir globally available

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.