SpiceJet plans to operate more flights under 'Operation Kaveri'

May 01, 2023 / 03:39 PM IST

Under 'Operation Kaveri', a total of 2,140 Indians have been brought back from strife-torn Sudan, according to official data.

SpiceJet on Monday said it plans to operate more flights from Saudi Arabia to different Indian cities to bring back people evacuated from Sudan under 'Operation Kaveri'.

The no-frills airline operated a flight from Jeddah to Kochi on April 30 and brought back 184 Indians under Operation Kaveri.

In a release, the carrier said it is in regular touch with the Ministry of External Affairs and the Indian Embassy in Saudi Arabia to coordinate further evacuation efforts.

"More evacuation flights from Saudi Arabia to different cities in India are being planned," it said.