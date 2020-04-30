App
Last Updated : Apr 30, 2020 02:21 PM IST | Source: PTI

SpiceJet flight brings 14 tonnes of medical supplies from China

The airline said it operated its maiden freighter flight carrying medical supplies from Guangzhou in China to Delhi on Wednesday

PTI @moneycontrolcom

SpiceJet said on Thursday that it has brought 14 tonnes of medical supplies here from China.

The airline said it operated its maiden freighter flight carrying medical supplies from Guangzhou in China to Delhi on Wednesday.

The cargo plane had left Kolkata at 10:30 am on Wednesday for Guangzhou. After loading all the items, the plane came back to Kolkata at 8:20 pm, the airline said in a release.

The B737 plane then left Kolkata at 9 pm and came to Delhi at 11:15 pm on Wednesday, it said.

The airline said the plane brought 14 tonnes of medical supplies including medicines and protective gear.

India has been under lockdown since March 24 midnight to curb the spread of COVID-19, which has infected more than 33,000 people and killed around 1,070 people in the country till now.

All commercial passenger flights have been suspended for the lockdown period.

SpiceJet has till date transported over 4,750 tons of cargo on more than 651 flights since the nation-wide lockdown began. Of these, 233 were international cargo flights. PTI DSP DV .

First Published on Apr 30, 2020 02:00 pm

tags #China #SpiceJet #World News

