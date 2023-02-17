 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Speed up support for Ukraine, Zelensky pleads

Feb 17, 2023 / 09:04 PM IST

"We need to hurry up," Zelensky told the start of the three-day gathering of the Munich Security Conference via video link.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is seen speaking on screen during the Opening Gala of the Berlinale, Europe's first major film festival of the year, in Berlin on February 16, 2023. Ronny Hartmann / AFP

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky urged world leaders Friday to speed up support at the opening of the Munich Security Conference, as European allies renewed vows to back Kyiv ahead of the first anniversary of Russia's invasion.

Western backers have delivered an array of weaponry to Ukraine since the outbreak of the war and pledged more, but Kyiv fears crucial supplies will arrive too slowly to defend against major new offensives.

"We need to hurry up," Zelensky told the start of the three-day gathering via video link. "We need speed -- speed of our agreements, speed of our delivery... speed of decisions to limit Russian potential".

There is no "alternative", as people's lives were on the line, he said.