Stockholm brewery launches beer brewed from treated sewage

A Stockholm-based brewery has launched a new beer prepared using treated sewage water. The main purpose of the project is to highlight sustainable water management and raise awareness of the global water issues and the value of clean water.

The beer branded as PU:REST is being marketed as Sweden’s first beer brewed with recycled water. The product is a result of a collaboration between IVL Swedish Environmental Research Institute, New Carnegie Brewery and Carlsberg Sweden.

“In a world threatened by water shortage, we wanted to show that we already have technologies to recycle wastewater into drinking water that is as clean as normal tap water,” says Staffan Filipsson, project manager at IVL.

The institute said that it has developed technologies which if used in right combination, wastewater can be recycled both cost-effectively and to such quality that it can be returned to groundwater or reused in agriculture and industry.

However, the acceptance of the technologies in practical life is nascent and is still regarded by many countries as a solution that is some way off in the future.

“The difficulties in getting this relatively cost- and energy-efficient method to be used for the production of drinking water is not technical but primarily emotional. The recycled water is as pure and safe as normal tap water, but most people are still sceptical about actual drinking purified wastewater,” says Filipsson.

In order to change the conceived notions about recycled water, the institute contacted the New Carnegie Brewery in Hammarby Sjöstad, Stockholm and asked if they were interested in brewing a beer with recycled water. The result was PU:REST.

“When IVL shared their idea with us, we couldn’t resist the challenge. We share the view that both producers and consumers must dare to think differently if we are to successfully take care of Earth's resources. The result is a crystal clear pilsner, brewed on recycled water with organic malt and hops,” says Chris Thurgeson, brewmaster at New Carnegie Brewery.

The beer has been premiered on May 25 and will be available for order starting July.