you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Apr 16, 2020 05:46 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Coronavirus pandemic | Spain's COVID-19 death toll rises to 19,130: Spanish health ministry

The overall number of cases of those infected in the country rose to 182,816, from 177,633 on Wednesday.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

The total number of people who have died from the new coronavirus in Spain rose to 19,130, the Spanish health ministry said on Thursday.

Over the past 24 hours, 551 people died from COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, up from 523 the previous day, the ministry said.

The overall number of cases of those infected in the country rose to 182,816, from 177,633 on Wednesday.

Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here.

First Published on Apr 16, 2020 05:40 pm

