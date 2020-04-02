App
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Apr 02, 2020 04:19 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Spain's coronavirus death toll tops 10,000 after another record daily toll

The number of cases registered rose to by about 8 percent from Wednesday to 110,238, the ministry said. The proportional daily increases have been slowing down in the past few days.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

Spain's death toll from coronavirus surpassed the 10,000 threshold after a record 950 people died overnight, the country's Health Ministry said on Thursday.

The number of cases registered rose to by about 8 percent from Wednesday to 110,238, the ministry said. The proportional daily increases have been slowing down in the past few days.

The total death toll reached 10,003, rising by just over 10 percent, about the same rate as the previous day.

Over 6,000 people were in intensive care, the data showed.

First Published on Apr 2, 2020 04:10 pm

tags #coronavirus #Health #Spain #World News

