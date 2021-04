Spain to enforce quarantine on travellers from India

Representational image

Spain will enforce a quarantine on all travellers from India in response to the emergence of a highly contagious variant of the coronavirus there, government spokeswoman Maria Jesus Montero said on Tuesday.

As there are no direct flights from India to Spain, the measure will apply to those who travelled via third countries, Montero said.

