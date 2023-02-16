 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Spain approves menstrual leave, teen abortion and transgender laws

Associated Press
Feb 16, 2023 / 09:13 PM IST

The driving force behind the two laws was Equality Minister Irene Montero, who belongs to the junior member in Spain's left-wing coalition government, the 'United We Can' Party.

Spain's Minister for Equality Irene Montero (L) celebrates with LGTBI+ member Niurka Gibaja in front of the Spanish Congress, in Madrid on February 16, 2023 (OSCAR DEL POZO / AFP)

The Spanish parliament on Thursday approved legislation expanding abortion and transgender rights for teenagers, while making Spain the first country in Europe that will entitle workers to paid menstrual leave.

The changes to sexual and reproductive rights mean that 16- and 17-year-olds in Spain can now undergo an abortion without parental consent. Period products will now be offered free in schools and prisons, while state-run health centers will do the same with hormonal contraceptives and the morning after pill. The menstrual leave measure allows workers suffering debilitating period pain to take paid time off.

In addition, the changes enshrine in law the right to have an abortion in a state hospital. Currently more than 80% of termination procedures in Spain are carried out in private clinics due to a high number of doctors in the public system who refuse to perform them with many citing religious reasons.