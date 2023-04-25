English
    SpaceX wins approval to add fifth US rocket launch site

    The U.S. Space Force said on Monday that Elon Musk's SpaceX was granted approval to lease a second rocket launch complex at a military base in California, setting the space company up for its fifth launch site in the United States.

    Reuters
    April 25, 2023 / 06:39 AM IST
    The U.S. Space Force said on Monday that Elon Musk's SpaceX was granted approval to lease a second rocket launch complex at a military base in California, setting the space company up for its fifth launch site in the United States.

    Reuters
