SpaceX wins approval to add fifth US rocket launch site
The U.S. Space Force said on Monday that Elon Musk's SpaceX was granted approval to lease a second rocket launch complex at a military base in California, setting the space company up for its fifth launch site in the United States.
Reuters
April 25, 2023 / 06:39 AM IST
SpaceX wins approval to add fifth US rocket launch site
The U.S. Space Force said on Monday that Elon Musk's SpaceX was granted approval to lease a second rocket launch complex at a military base in California, setting the space company up for its fifth launch site in the United States.