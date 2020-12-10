PlusFinancial Times
SpaceX Starship rocket explodes on landing after test flight

“Fuel header tank pressure was low during landing burn, causing touchdown velocity to be high & RUD, but we got all the data we needed! Congrats SpaceX team hell yeah!!,” SpaceX’s chief executive officer, Elon Musk, said in a tweet.

Dec 10, 2020 / 10:05 AM IST
The SpaceX Crew Dragon spacecraft, carrying NASA astronauts Bob Behnken (49) and Doug Hurley (53), lifted off at 3:22 pm EDT May 30 atop the company's Falcon 9 rocket from Launch Complex 39A at NASA's Kennedy Space Center.

 SpaceX’s Mars rocket Starship exploded on return landing following a test flight on Wednesday.

