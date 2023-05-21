English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsWorld

    SpaceX launching Saudi astronauts on private flight to space station

    The passengers include Saudi Arabias first astronauts in decades, as well as a Tennessee businessman who started his own sports car racing team.

    Associated Press
    May 21, 2023 / 07:03 PM IST
    SpaceX

    SpaceX

    SpaceXs next private flight to the International Space Station awaited takeoff Sunday, weather and rocket permitting.

    The passengers include Saudi Arabias first astronauts in decades, as well as a Tennessee businessman who started his own sports car racing team.

    Theyll be led by a retired NASA astronaut who now works for the company that arranged the 10-day trip.

    It's the second charter flight organized by Houston-based Axiom Space. The company would not say how much the latest tickets cost; it previously cited per-seat prices of $55 million.

    With its Falcon rocket already on the pad, SpaceX targeted a liftoff late Sunday afternoon from NASAs Kennedy Space Center. It's the same spot where Saudi Arabia's first astronaut, a prince, soared in 1985.

    Representing the Saudi Arabian government this time are Rayyanah Barnawi, a stem cell researcher set to become the kingdom's first woman in space, and Royal Saudi Air Force fighter pilot Ali al-Qarni.

    Rounding out the crew: John Shoffner, the racecar buff, and Peggy Whitson, who holds the U.S. record for most accumulated time in space at 665 days.

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Associated Press
    Tags: #private flight #Saudi employees #Space Station #SpaceX
    first published: May 21, 2023 07:03 pm