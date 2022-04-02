Spacetech startup Pixxel launches India’s first private commercial imaging satellite with SpaceX

Awais Ahmed, CEO, Pixxel

Pixxel, a space technology startup based in Bengaluru, announced on April 1 that its first fully-fledged commercial satellite Shakuntala (Technology Demonstrator-2) was successfully launched using the SpaceX Falcon-9 rocket.

Shakuntala, Pixxel's first full-fledged satellite, is home to one of the highest-resolution hyperspectral commercial cameras ever sent into orbit, bringing the company one step closer to developing a 24x7 global health monitor, according to an official statement.

This launch, which took place aboard SpaceX's Transporter-4 mission from Cape Canaveral in the US, takes Pixxel closer to its goal of assembling one of the world's most advanced constellations of low-earth-orbit imaging satellites, it said.

This launch is also a significant step forward in India's goal of increasing private engagement both domestically and internationally. Pixxel is paving the path for India's space-tech revolution by being the first Indian startup to send commercial hardware into space.

Shakuntala (TD-2) is a small satellite that can capture orbital images in more than 150 bands of colour from the visible and infrared spectrum with a resolution of 10-meters per pixel, much above the specificity of 30-meter per pixel hyperspectral spacecraft launched by NASA, ESA, and ISRO.

TD-2 will begin collecting data and discovering the invisible changes impacting the world, such as natural gas leakages, deforestation, melting ice caps, pollution, and poor crop health, just weeks after launch, the statement added.

Speaking on the launch, Pixxel's CEO Awais Ahmed said, “From being one of the very few finalists in the SpaceX Hyperloop Pod Competition in 2017 to now launching our own satellites as part of SpaceX’s fourth dedicated rideshare mission, life has come full-circle for us. The vision that we had, to bring the benefits of space down to earth and to make our planet into a more vibrant and sustainable place in the process, remains steadfast even today."

Launching Shakuntala is the first step toward making space exploration easier, and accomplishing our goal of creating a constellation capable of providing global coverage every day,” he added.

This launch also comes at the heels of Pixxel’s $25-million Series A funding from Radical Ventures, Seraphim Space Capital, Relativity Space co-founder Jordan Noone, Lightspeed Partners, Blume Ventures, and Sparta LLC among others. Their strategic backing joins the over 50 customers who have signed pre-launch agreements with them from industries spanning across agriculture, oil and gas, mining, and climate sectors.

"This launch sets the stage for Pixxel’s first commercial phase satellites to be launched in early 2023 and the commercial sale of our data," said Ahmed. "With 6 satellites flown in a sun-synchronous orbit (SSO) around a 550 km altitude, Pixxel’s hyperspectral constellation will be able to cover any point on the globe every 48 hours."