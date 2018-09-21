S&P maintains China's 'A+/A-1' credit rating, stable outlook

S&P Global Ratings said on Friday it maintained its 'A+/A-1' rating on the People's Republic Of China, citing its view of the government's reform agenda, growth prospects and strong external metrics.

The rating agency also affirmed its outlook at 'stable' for the country, saying that China will maintain its headline gross domestic product growth and improved fiscal performance in the next three to four years. https://bit.ly/2pp9SXe