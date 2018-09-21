App
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Sep 21, 2018 02:48 PM IST | Source: Reuters

S&P maintains China's 'A+/A-1' credit rating, stable outlook

S&P maintains China's 'A+/A-1' credit rating on the People's Republic Of China, citing its view of the government's reform agenda, growth prospects and strong external metrics.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

S&P Global Ratings said on Friday it maintained its 'A+/A-1' rating on the People's Republic Of China, citing its view of the government's reform agenda, growth prospects and strong external metrics.

The rating agency also affirmed its outlook at 'stable' for the country, saying that China will maintain its headline gross domestic product growth and improved fiscal performance in the next three to four years. https://bit.ly/2pp9SXe
First Published on Sep 21, 2018 02:45 pm

tags #Business #China #World News

