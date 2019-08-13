S&P likely to declare Greece in default

Standard & Poor's will likely downgrade Greece's ratings to "selective default" when the country concludes its debt restructuring.

But that will not necessarily destroy the credibility of the European Union, an official with the ratings agency said on Tuesday.

"It's not a given that Greece's default would have a domino effect in the euro zone," John Chambers, the chairman of S&P's sovereign rating committee, said in an event organized by Blooomberg Link.

Also Read:

Greek creditors urge quick deal after eurozone knockback

India may weather global slowdown better than most: ILO

IMF slashes world growth outlook as eurozone weighs

3 months at 289