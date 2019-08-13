App
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Aug 13, 2019 04:55 PM IST | Source: Reuters

S&P likely to declare Greece in default

Standard & Poor's will likely downgrade Greece's ratings to "selective default" when the country concludes its debt restructuring, but that will not necessarily destroy the credibility of the European Union, an official with the ratings agency said on Tuesday.


Standard & Poor's will likely downgrade Greece's ratings to "selective default" when the country concludes its debt restructuring.


But that will not necessarily destroy the credibility of the European Union, an official with the ratings agency said on Tuesday.


"It's not a given that Greece's default would have a domino effect in the euro zone," John Chambers, the chairman of S&P's sovereign rating committee, said in an event organized by Blooomberg Link.


First Published on Jan 24, 2012 08:36 pm

