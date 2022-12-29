 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsWorld

Southwest flight upheaval a 'system failure,' US says

Reuters
Dec 29, 2022 / 07:17 AM IST

"We are past the point where they could say this is a weather-driven issue," Buttigieg said in an interview posted by ABC News on its website. "Don't get me wrong, all of this began with that severe storm. We saw winter weather affecting the country and severely disrupting all airlines."

(Representational image)

U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg on Wednesday ratcheted up pressure on Southwest Airlines (LUV.N), saying thousands more canceled flights indicated a system failure at the low-cost carrier.

"We are past the point where they could say this is a weather-driven issue," Buttigieg said in an interview posted by ABC News on its website. "Don't get me wrong, all of this began with that severe storm. We saw winter weather affecting the country and severely disrupting all airlines."

Nationwide, at least 60 people died in weather-related incidents in recent days, NBC News reported.

The rest of the aviation system and other airlines seemed to be back from the weather disruptions, Buttigieg said.

"So what this indicates is a system failure (at Southwest), and they need to make sure that these stranded passengers get to where they need to go and that they are provided adequate compensation, not just for the flights itself ... but also things like hotels, like ground transportation, like meals because this is the airlines' responsibility," he said, adding he had spoken to the company's leadership.

U.S. airlines had canceled thousands of flights as a massive winter storm swept over much of the country before and during the Christmas holiday weekend, but Southwest's woes have deepened while other airlines have largely recovered.