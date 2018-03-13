App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Mar 13, 2018 03:43 PM IST | Source: PTI

Southeast Asian ride-hailing app Grab expands into lending

Grab, founded by Malaysian businessman Anthony Tan, said today it will use its "huge cache" of customer data from the app to provide ways to measure creditworthiness of people outside the formal banking system. The ride-hailing app has over a billion transactions a year including food deliveries and other services.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Southeast Asian ride hailing app Grab is expanding into financial services in partnership with a Japanese credit card company, hoping to offer credit to millions of people without bank accounts.

Grab, founded by Malaysian businessman Anthony Tan, said today it will use its "huge cache" of customer data from the app to provide ways to measure creditworthiness of people outside the formal banking system. The ride-hailing app has over a billion transactions a year including food deliveries and other services.

It said the joint venture with Japan's Credit Saison will initially focus on providing loans to Grab drivers and merchants for purchasing smartphones or working capital.

The World Bank estimates that more than 260 million people in Southeast Asia lack bank accounts, which restricts their access to credit. (AP) Jakarta, Mar 13 (AP) Southeast Asian ride hailing app Grab is expanding into financial services in partnership with a Japanese credit card company, hoping to offer credit to millions of people without bank accounts.

related news

Grab, founded by Malaysian businessman Anthony Tan, said today it will use its "huge cache" of customer data from the app to provide ways to measure creditworthiness of people outside the formal banking system. The ride-hailing app has over a billion transactions a year including food deliveries and other services.

It said the joint venture with Japan's Credit Saison will initially focus on providing loans to Grab drivers and merchants for purchasing smartphones or working capital.

The World Bank estimates that more than 260 million people in Southeast Asia lack bank accounts, which restricts their access to credit. (AP) SMJ .

tags #Grab #Southeast Asian #World News

most popular

Bharat Dynamics IPO opens; 10 things you should know before subscribing

Bharat Dynamics IPO opens; 10 things you should know before subscribing

Scouting for value stocks? Top 12 contra buys in volatile market

Scouting for value stocks? Top 12 contra buys in volatile market

If you have a corpus of Rs 10 lakh at 35, this is where you should invest to achieve your millionaire dream

If you have a corpus of Rs 10 lakh at 35, this is where you should invest to achieve your millionaire dream

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

Interested in

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.

Sign in with

 
Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • SMC