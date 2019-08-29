App
HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Aug 29, 2019 12:58 PM IST | Source: Reuters

South Korea's top court returns Samsung heir Lee Jae-yong's bribery case for review

Lee, 51, was initially sentenced in 2017 to five years imprisonment for bribing a friend of former President Park Geun-hye as he sought to succeed his father and secure control of Samsung Group.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

South Korea's Supreme court on August 29 overturned part of an appeals court ruling in the bribery case of Samsung Group's de facto chief Lee Jae-yong, who had been given a two-and-a-half-year suspended sentence for seeking favour from the country's ex-leader.

The Supreme Court said the interpretation by the Seoul High Court on what constituted bribes by Samsung to then-President Park Geun-hye was too narrow.

He was freed after a year in detention when the appellate Seoul High Court halved his sentence and suspended it for four years.

First Published on Aug 29, 2019 12:47 pm

