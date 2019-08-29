South Korea's top court returns Samsung heir Lee Jae-yong's bribery case for review

Lee, 51, was initially sentenced in 2017 to five years imprisonment for bribing a friend of former President Park Geun-hye as he sought to succeed his father and secure control of Samsung Group.
South Korea's Supreme court on August 29 overturned part of an appeals court ruling in the bribery case of Samsung Group's de facto chief Lee Jae-yong, who had been given a two-and-a-half-year suspended sentence for seeking favour from the country's ex-leader.
The Supreme Court said the interpretation by the Seoul High Court on what constituted bribes by Samsung to then-President Park Geun-hye was too narrow.
