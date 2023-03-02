 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
South Korea’s chip inventory climbs at fastest pace in 27 years

Bloomberg
Mar 02, 2023 / 08:04 AM IST

South Korea’s semiconductor inventory rose at the fastest pace in almost 27 years in January, underscoring a prolonged tech slump that’s dragging on the country’s economic growth.

Chip stockpiles jumped 28% from a month earlier, the biggest increase since February 1996, Korea’s statistics office said Thursday in a statement. From a year earlier, stockpiles advanced 39.5%.

Chipmakers are a key driver of South Korea’s trade-reliant economy, accounting for about 12% of total exports last month. With global semiconductor demand in a slump, the economy contracted in the final three months of 2022, and the current quarter also looks challenging as exports fall further.