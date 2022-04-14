English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsWorld

    South Korea's central bank unexpectedly raises rates to 1.50%

    In a rate review held without a governor for the first time ever, the Bank of Korea’s Monetary Policy Board voted to raise the benchmark interest rate by a quarter of a percentage point to 1.50%, an outcome only 11 of 29 economists foresaw in a Reuters poll.

    Reuters
    April 14, 2022 / 06:37 AM IST

    South Korea’s central bank raised its policy rate to the highest since August 2019 on Thursday in an unexpected move as it seeks to quell surging inflation, which is now double the bank’s 2% target.

    In a rate review held without a governor for the first time ever, the Bank of Korea’s Monetary Policy Board voted to raise the benchmark interest rate by a quarter of a percentage point to 1.50%, an outcome only 11 of 29 economists foresaw in a Reuters poll.

    Joo Sang-yong, who serves as acting chairman of the BOK’s monetary policy board after Lee Ju-yeol retired as governor last month, will hold a news conference at 0220 GMT.



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    Reuters
    Tags: #interest rates #South Korea #World News
    first published: Apr 14, 2022 06:37 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.