Last Updated : Jul 01, 2019 09:33 AM IST | Source: Reuters

South Korean trade official says Japan's export curbs violate WTO rules

"This export control measure by Japan is a measure that is banned in principle according to WTO agreements," Park Tae-sung, a senior South Korean trade ministry official, told reporters.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

Japan's decision to tighten curbs on tech material exports to South Korea violates World Trade Organization rules and Seoul would respond firmly, a senior official at South Korea's trade ministry said on Monday.

"We find such measure by the Japanese government regrettable," Park said.

"We find such measure by the Japanese government regrettable," Park said.

First Published on Jul 1, 2019 09:31 am

