South Korean envoys return home after North Korea talks

The South Korean delegation led by national security director Chung Eui-yong was expected to head straight to Seoul's presidential palace to report to President Moon Jae-in. Moon's office is expected to hold a media briefing on the outcome of the visit today.
South Korean presidential envoys have returned home a day after they met North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in a rare visit to the North.
North Korean state media said the North and South Korean officials discussed a possible summit between Kim and Moon during a meeting and dinner hosted by Kim on Monday in Pyongyang.