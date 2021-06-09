South Korean designer Paeng Min-wook creates ‘Third Eye’ for 'smartphone zombies'

South Korean industrial designer Paeng Min-wook showcases a robotic eye, called "The Third Eye", on his forehead as he uses his mobile phone while walking on street, in Seoul, South Korea, March 31, 2021. Picture taken on March 31, 2021. REUTERS/Minwoo Park (REUTERS)

Paeng Min-wook, a 28-year-old South Korean industrial designer has devised “a third eye”. The postgraduate in innovation design engineering at the Royal College of Art and Imperial College has said that the device will serve as a satirical solution for all “smartphone zombies” who stay glued to the screen for the most part of their days.

To ensure such smartphone addicts do not bump into other people or walk into a wall while scrolling mindlessly, Paeng Min-wook, developed the robotic eyeball that he has named “The Third Eye”.

If obsessive mobile phone users strap the device to their foreheads, it will really function as their third eye and prevent them from sustaining injuries while they browse on the go.

Paeng’s third eye is part of an artwork that he has titled the “Phono Sapiens”. The device opens its translucent eyelid whenever it senses the user's head has been lowered to look at a smartphone and starts beeping whenever it senses that the user has come within one to two metres of an obstacle.

The 28-year-old South Korean designer said: “This is the look of future mankind with three eyes.”

“As we cannot take our eyes off from smartphones, the extra eye will be needed in the future,” he explained.

Paeng plans to develop a camera module for the Third Eye and a linked mobile phone application. However, he has no plans to commercialise his invention yet, but his decision may change depending on potential demand.

(With Reuters inputs)