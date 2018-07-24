App
Last Updated : Jul 24, 2018 11:10 AM IST | Source: Reuters

South Korean defence ministry to reduce guard posts along North Korean border: Yonhap

The ministry said in a report to a parliamentary committee it plans to reduce some guard post troops and equipment as a preliminary test, and would then consider expanding the reduction, in order to realise an agreement to "transform the demilitarised zone into a peace zone" made at an inter-Korean summit in April, Yonhap said.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

South Korea's defence ministry said on Tuesday it plans to reduce guard posts and equipment along the demilitarised zone on its border with North Korea, the Yonhap news agency reported.

The defence ministry did not have any immediate comment about the report.
First Published on Jul 24, 2018 11:05 am

tags #Current Affairs #World News

