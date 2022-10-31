English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    Upcoming Event : Just for Pro! Watch N.S Fidai Pre Event Discussion on Technical Analysis Program on 2nd Nov at 7.30pm
    you are here: HomeNewsWorld

    South Korea vows thorough investigation into deadly Halloween stampede

    The government would make necessary changes to prevent such an accident from happening again, Han said in remarks during the opening part of a meeting that was broadcast live.

    Reuters
    October 31, 2022 / 06:23 AM IST
    (Photo by Bertha WANG / AFP)

    (Photo by Bertha WANG / AFP)

    South Korean Prime Minister Han Duck-soo promised on Monday a thorough investigation into the Halloween crush over the weekend that killed more than 150 people in the capital, Seoul.

    The government would make necessary changes to prevent such an accident from happening again, Han said in remarks during the opening part of a meeting that was broadcast live.

    Scores of mostly young people were crushed to death when a crowd surged in alleyways in Seoul's Itaewon district during Halloween festivities on Saturday night, prompting national mourning and a search for answers.

    Han said the official death toll had risen to 154.
    Reuters
    Tags: #halloween stampede #South Korea
    first published: Oct 31, 2022 06:23 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.