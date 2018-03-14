App
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Mar 14, 2018 08:31 AM IST | Source: Reuters

South Korea, US to hold third round of free trade talks on Thursday

The South Korean trade ministry said in a statement the two countries would discuss their respective areas of interest that were raised during the second round of talks in Seoul and seek ways to move the discussion forward.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

South Korea and the United States will hold a third round of talks on a bilateral free trade agreement on Thursday in Washington, South Korea's trade ministry said on Wednesday.

The South Korean trade ministry said in a statement the two countries would discuss their respective areas of interest that were raised during the second round of talks in Seoul and seek ways to move the discussion forward.

Trade representatives from the two countries met from January 31-February 1 in Seoul.

