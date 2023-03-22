 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
South Korea, US to hold largest live-fire drills amid North Korea tension

Reuters
Mar 22, 2023 / 10:49 AM IST

The exercises are part of a series of events marking the 70th anniversary of the alliance between the two countries this year.

Representative Image

South Korean and U.S. forces will hold their largest-ever live-fire exercises in June in a show of force to North Korea, which has ratcheted up tension with numerous missile launches, South Korea's defence ministry said on Wednesday.

"We've planned various anniversary programmes focusing on realising 'peace through strength' through action based on our strategic deterrence capabilities and the solid combined defence posture amid North Korea's evolving nuclear and missile threats," the ministry said in a statement.

"During the live-fire exercises, the combined forces will demonstrate the alliance's formidable firepower and mobility on an unprecedented scale."