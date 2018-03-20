App
Mar 20, 2018 02:53 PM IST | Source: PTI

South Korea-US drill cut short by a month: Seoul defence ministry

"The Foal Eagle exercises will be held for a month in April due to a delay caused by the Olympics and as each military has its own schedule," the spokesman told AFP.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

A delayed joint military exercise between South Korea and the US will be cut short by a month, a Seoul defence ministry spokesman said today, as the diplomatic thaw with North Korea intensifies.

"The Foal Eagle exercises will be held for a month in April due to a delay caused by the Olympics and as each military has its own schedule," the spokesman told AFP.

Last year the drills were conducted for two months through March to April. This year's exercises were delayed to avoid clashing with the Pyeongchang Winter Games in the South last month.

tags #Seoul #South Korea #US #World News

