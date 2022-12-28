 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsWorld

South Korea to spend $440 million until 2027 to counter North Korea drones

Reuters
Dec 28, 2022 / 12:02 PM IST

The plan was included in South Korea's midterm defence blueprint for 2023-27 after North Korean drones crossed into the South in the first such intrusion since 2017.

South Korea plans to spend 560 billion won ($441.26 million) over the next five years to beef up its ability to fend off North Korean drones, Seoul's defence ministry said on Wednesday.

The plan was included in South Korea's midterm defence blueprint for 2023-27 after North Korean drones crossed into the South in the first such intrusion since 2017.

The ministry earmarked the funds for four projects aimed at bolstering counter-drone capabilities, including an airborne laser to destroy drones and a jammer to neutralise smaller devices.

The blueprint also included a plan to add another drone unit in the army, which operates two squadrons.

"The laser weapon programme is in a testing phase and expected to begin deployment in 2027," a ministry official said. "The 'soft-kill' type jamming system would improve our response capability against small drones."

Monday's incident triggered criticism over South Korea's air defences as it tries to curb the North's evolving nuclear and missile threats.