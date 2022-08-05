English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsWorld

    South Korea to launch first lunar orbiter as space bid gathers pace

    The Korea Pathfinder Lunar Orbiter, nicknamed Danuri, meaning "enjoy the Moon", will be launched on SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket from Florida's Cape Canaveral U.S. Space Force Station at 8:08 a.m. on Friday, South Korean time (2308 GMT on Thursday), South Korea's science ministry said.

    Reuters
    August 05, 2022 / 07:12 AM IST
    Orbiter

    Orbiter

    South Korea is set to launch its first lunar orbiter on Friday as it doubles down on its space programmes, aiming to land a probe on the moon by 2030.

    The Korea Pathfinder Lunar Orbiter, nicknamed Danuri, meaning "enjoy the Moon", will be launched on SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket from Florida's Cape Canaveral U.S. Space Force Station at 8:08 a.m. on Friday, South Korean time (2308 GMT on Thursday), South Korea's science ministry said.

    The launch was initially scheduled for last Wednesday but delayed because of an unspecified maintenance issue with the SpaceX rocket.

    "The Danuri has successfully completed all preparations for about a month, and is currently mounted on the launch vehicle," the ministry said in a statement.

    If it succeeds, South Korea will become the world's seventh lunar explorer, and the fourth in Asia, behind China, Japan and India.

    Close

    Related stories

    The launch comes as South Korea accelerates its space programme, seeking to send a probe to the moon by 2030 and join nine countries working on the Artemis project aimed at returning to the moon by 2024.

    In July, South Korea successfully held a second test launch of its domestically produced Nuri rocket, and reported its first successful launch of a solid-fuel space-launch rocket in March as part of efforts to launch spy satellites.

    The 678 kg (1,495 lb) Danuri will be separated from the projectile about 40 minutes after launch, and it should begin communicating with a ground station within 60 minutes.

    It will enter the moon's orbit in December before starting a yearlong observation mission, including searching for a landing site and testing space internet technology, the ministry said.

    Space launches have long been a sensitive issue on the Korean peninsula, where North Korea faces international sanctions over its nuclear-armed ballistic missile programme.

    In March, North Korea called for expanding its space rocket launch site to advance its space ambitions, after South Korea and the United States accused it of testing a new intercontinental ballistic missile under the guise of launching a space vehicle.

    South Korea says its space programme is for peaceful and scientific purposes and any military use of the technology, such as in spy satellites, is for its defence.
    Reuters
    Tags: #orbiter #South Korea #World News
    first published: Aug 5, 2022 07:12 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.