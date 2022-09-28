English
    South Korea sees October 16-November 7 window for North Korea nuclear test

    Reuters
    September 28, 2022 / 01:04 PM IST
    North Korea's first nuclear test since 2017, if it takes place, is likely to happen between Oct. 16 and Nov. 7, South Korea's Yonhap news agency reported on Wednesday, citing lawmakers briefed by the national intelligence agency.

    Preparations for a nuclear test had been completed at North Korea's Punggye-ri test tunnel, where it conducted six underground nuclear tests from 2006 to 2017, the news agency reported, citing legislators briefed by the National Intelligence Service (NIS).

    The timing of the test was likely to be determined by events in North Korea's main ally, China, and its biggest rival, the United States, Yonhap reported.

    "The NIS said if North Korea conducts a nuclear test, it could be between China's 20th party congress on Oct. 16 and the U.S. midterm elections on Nov. 7," one legislator, Yoo Sang-bum, told the news agency.
